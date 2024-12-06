Fantasy Football
Darius Slay headshot

Darius Slay News: Ready for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Slay (concussion) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Slay upgraded to full participation Thursday and Friday after logging a limited practice session Wednesday, suggesting that he's passed through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to suit up Sunday. Expect the 12th-year pro to start opposite Quinyon Mitchell as part of the Eagles' top outside cornerback duo in Week 14.

Darius Slay
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
