Slay and the Steelers mutually parted ways after the veteran cornerback was a healthy scratch during last Sunday's loss to the Bills. The very same Bills then enlisted his talent by claiming him off waivers, a move that the cornerback's former team, the Eagles, also attempted. The Bills had higher waiver priority and ended up with the 34-year-old. It is worth considering that Slay's plan was a retirement tour with the team he won a Super Bowl with last February, and the Bills' claim scuttled those plans and prevented him from serving as a potential replacement for outside cornerback Adoree' Jackson in Philadelphia.