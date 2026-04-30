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Darius Slayton Injury: Out until July after core surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 8:05am

Slayton (abdomen) recently underwent surgery on a core-muscle injury and will miss spring workouts but is expected to be available for training camp in July, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Slayton is expected to face a multi-month recovery timeline, but he would have plenty of time to ramp up ahead of the regular season in September if the veteran wide receiver is indeed cleared by the start of training camp. The Giants lost 2025 target leader Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency but are expected to get top wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) back in 2026 and bolstered their wide receiver room by signing Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin, in addition to drafting Malachi Fields in the third round, adding competition for Slayton's starting job.

Darius Slayton
New York Giants
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