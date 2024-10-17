Darius Slayton Injury: Stays limited in practice

Slayton (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

With back-to-back capped sessions in his back pocket this week due to a groin injury, Slayton will have only one more chance for full participation in practice Friday before the Giants potentially give him a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Standout rookie WR Malik Nabers reached the final phase of the concussion protocol Thursday, while Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) practiced fully, so Slayton seemingly is the least healthy of the Giants' top options at the position at the moment.