Slayton has not practiced since injuring his hamstring during the Giants' Week 5 loss to the Saints. The seventh-year wideout will be sidelined for a second straight game due to his injury, and he'll work to progress enough in his recovery to return in Week 8 against the Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 26. Lil'Jordan Humphrey should be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for a second-straight week to join the Giants' wide receiver corps that consists of Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, Beaux Collins and Gunner Olszewski.