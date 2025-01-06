Darius Slayton News: Catchless to conclude campaign

Slayton did not catch his only target in a 20-13 Week 18 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday. He finished the regular season with 39 receptions on 70 targets for 573 yards and two touchdowns along with two rushes for 17 yards.

In what may have been Slayton's final game with the Giants, he actually led the team's wideouts with 48 offensive snaps but had just one pass thrown his way by QB Drew Lock. The lack of production has been typical for the veteran wideout of late -- after catching four passes for 108 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 8, Slayton didn't exceed three receptions or 49 yards in any of his final eight contests. Slayton came into 2024 having paced New York in receiving yards each of the previous two campaigns, but it was clear that there was going to be a changing of the guard after the Giants drafted Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 Draft. The passing of the torch did indeed take place -- Nabers enjoyed a massive rookie campaign, catching 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns -- and Slayton slipped to No. 3 on the wideout pecking order behind Wan'Dale Robinson, who ranked second on New York in targets, catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Slayton will be a free agent after the conclusion of the campaign and could seek to join a new organization with the Giants embarking upon a rebuild.