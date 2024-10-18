Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Darius Slayton headshot

Darius Slayton News: Cleared to face Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Slayton (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Slayton should get plenty of playing time but is highly unlikely to match his total of 11 targets from each of the past two games now that Malik Nabers (concussion/groin) is available. Slayton's 22 targets over the past two weeks were six more than he saw over the first four games combined (15) with Nabers in the lineup.

Darius Slayton
New York Giants
More Stats & News