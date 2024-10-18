Darius Slayton News: Cleared to face Philly

Slayton (groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Slayton should get plenty of playing time but is highly unlikely to match his total of 11 targets from each of the past two games now that Malik Nabers (concussion/groin) is available. Slayton's 22 targets over the past two weeks were six more than he saw over the first four games combined (15) with Nabers in the lineup.