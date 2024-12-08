Darius Slayton News: Remains afterthought on offense

Slatyon caught two of his six targets for 27 yards Sunday in a 14-11 Week 14 loss to the Saints.

Malik Nabers entered the weekend deemed questionable to play due to hip and groin injuries, and with some reports indicating that he would be limited even if able to suit up, it looked like Slayton could be in line for increased opportunity. The veteran wideout did technically see a bump in his stats -- his 27 receiving yards marked his highest total since Week 9 -- but he still finished fifth on the team in targets behind wideouts Wan'Dale Robinson (11) and Nabers (10) as well as running back Tyrone Tracy (10) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (seven). Given the poor state of the Giants' offense -- they 've scored 20 or fewer points all but one time during their current eight-game losing streak -- and Slayton's increasingly frustrating inefficiency, he's a name to leave on the waiver wire in the majority of fantasy leagues.