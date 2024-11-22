Darius Slayton News: Set to return Sunday

Slayton (concussion) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

With confirmation that he's cleared the concussion protocol, Slayton is set for his first game action since Week 9. Elsewhere in New York's receiving corps, Malik Nabers showed up on Friday's injury report as a non-participant due to a groin injury and is listed as questionable for Week 12 action. Nabers himself told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that he intends to suit up Sunday, but if Nabers is inhibited or even inactive, Slayton would stand to benefit in a passing game that will be led by Tommy DeVito now that Daniel Jones has been waived by the team.