Darius Slayton News: Shut out in Week 12 blowout loss

Slayton didn't catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 30-7 defeat against the Buccaneers.

Slayton missed New York's Week 10 loss to Carolina due to a concussion, and though he was able to return Sunday following the team's Week 11 bye, he was held without a catch for the first time this season. The veteran wideout's two targets in the loss tied a season-low mark, and that number is particularly concerning given that it was New York's first game this season with second-year QB Tommy DeVito -- who put up 31 passes -- starting under center. DeVito seems set to remain the team's lead signal-caller moving forward, and if he continues to focus his attention on Malik Nabers (nine targets), Theo Johnson (six targets) and Wan'Dale Robinson (five targets), Slayton could have a hard time staying involved on offense.