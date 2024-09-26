Darius Slayton: Trio of grabs in loss

Slayton brought in three of five targets for 56 yards in the Giants' 20-15 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Slayton worked through a thumb injury during the short week to suit up Thursday, and he finished well behind the top duo of Malik Nabers (concussion) and Wan'Dale Robinson across his receiving line. However, the veteran wideout was able to make one of his signature chunk plays through the air, recording a 28-yard grab early in the second quarter on a drive that culminated in a Greg Joseph field goal. Slayton has a trio of three-catch tallies over his first four games, and if Nabers isn't able to clear concussion protocol for a Week 5 road matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 6, the former would be in line for an uptick in opportunity.