Darnay Holmes Injury: Departs Sunday due to groin issue

Holmes (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 18 game against the Chargers.

Holmes was deemed questionable to re-enter the Raiders' season finale midway through the third quarter. The veteran cornerback has played an inconsistent role for Las Vegas this season, though he entered Sunday having logged over half of the team's defensive snaps in six of his past seven contests. Kyu Blu Kelly is getting his first defensive snaps of the season Sunday while Holmes is sidelined.