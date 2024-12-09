Fantasy Football
Darnay Holmes headshot

Darnay Holmes News: Logs first sack of 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 9, 2024 at 7:51pm

Holmes tallied seven tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Holmes got to Baker Mayfield late in the second quarter for an eight-yard loss, which helped styme the Bucs' offensive drive. Holmes has started at slot corner over the Raiders' last four games due to Nate Hobbs' ankle injury, and over that span Holmes has logged 18 tackles (nine solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses.

Darnay Holmes
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
