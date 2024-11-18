Fantasy Football
Darnay Holmes News: Productive in expanded role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Holmes logged seven tackles (four solo) during the Raiders' loss to Miami on Monday.

Holmes got the start at cornerback, as Jack Jones (back) and Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) were both sidelined by injuries, and ended up recording a season-high seven tackles. Holmes could see an increased role once again for the team's Week 12 matchup against the Broncos if either Jones or Bennett remains out.

