Darnay Holmes News: Productive in expanded role
Holmes logged seven tackles (four solo) during the Raiders' loss to Miami on Monday.
Holmes got the start at cornerback, as Jack Jones (back) and Jakorian Bennett (shoulder) were both sidelined by injuries, and ended up recording a season-high seven tackles. Holmes could see an increased role once again for the team's Week 12 matchup against the Broncos if either Jones or Bennett remains out.
