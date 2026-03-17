Darnay Holmes News: Signing with Atlanta
The Falcons are signing Holmes to a one-year contract, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.
Holmes is a veteran of six NFL campaigns who spent the past two campaigns with Los Vegas. Last season, he played in 13 contests, recording 19 tackles over 173 defensive snaps. Holmes has started only 12 of his 83 career regular-season games and will likely serve as depth in the Falcons' secondary.
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