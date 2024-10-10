Darnell Mooney Injury: Another limited session

Mooney (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Mooney has opened this week with consecutive capped sessions due to a knee injury, giving him just one more chance to get back to full participation before the Falcons potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Carolina. Considering he's coming off a 9-105-2 performance on 16 targets last Thursday against the Buccaneers, he's regained some sway in the fantasy realm while working with QB Kirk Cousins.