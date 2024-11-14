Fantasy Football
Darnell Mooney Injury: Dealing with Achilles injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 1:13pm

Mooney was limited at Thursday's practice due to an Achilles injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Mooney has been a revelation behind Atlanta's No. 1 WR Drake London this season. While he's surpassed 100 receiving yards just one time in 10 outings, Mooney has accrued a 46-684-5 line on 77 targets. Now with a health concern in tow, his status will be one to monitor as the week goes on to see if he may be in danger of sitting out Sunday at Denver.

