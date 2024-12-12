Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Darnell Mooney headshot

Darnell Mooney Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 1:08pm

Mooney was limited at Thursday's practice due to a foot injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Mooney has been dealing with an Achilles injury since Week 11 prep, but a new health concern has been swapped in at the start of Week 15 prep. He's suited up for all three games in the meantime, hauling in 11 of 17 targets for 189 yards and no touchdowns. Mooney's status at practice Friday and Saturday likely will be telling for his availability for Monday's game at Las Vegas.

Darnell Mooney
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now