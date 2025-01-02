Darnell Mooney Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue
Mooney practiced on a limited basis Thursday due to a shoulder injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Both Mooney and Drake London (knee, LP) were added to Atlanta's injury report Thursday, leaving a cloud over the state of the receiving corps in the middle of Week 18 prep. Friday's report will provide a sense of both player's availability ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.
