Darnell Mooney Injury: Inactive for Week 18

Mooney (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Mooney landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a shoulder injury and sat out Friday's session. He was given a questionable tag, and head coach Raheem Morris said the wideout would be a game-time decision. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday night that Mooney was a longshot to play Sunday, so this update comes as no surprise. Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge are candidates for increased snaps behind Drake London, while Kyle Pitts could also see a few more targets after catching rookie QB Michael Penix's first career TD pass against the Commanders to send last week's game into OT.