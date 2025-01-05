Fantasy Football
Darnell Mooney Injury: Inactive for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Mooney (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Mooney landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a shoulder injury and sat out Friday's session. He was given a questionable tag, and head coach Raheem Morris said the wideout would be a game-time decision. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday night that Mooney was a longshot to play Sunday, so this update comes as no surprise. Ray-Ray McCloud and KhaDarel Hodge are candidates for increased snaps behind Drake London, while Kyle Pitts could also see a few more targets after catching rookie QB Michael Penix's first career TD pass against the Commanders to send last week's game into OT.

