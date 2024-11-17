Darnell Mooney Injury: Injures hamstring Sunday

Mooney suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game at Denver, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Mooney made a midweek appearance on the Falcons' Week 11 practice report with an Achilles issue but ultimately was cleared Friday. He now is dealing with a separate health concern, and if he's unable to return, he'll finish with two catches (on four targets) for 27 yards.