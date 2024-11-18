Darnell Mooney Injury: Injury not viewed as serious

The hamstring injury that forced Mooney out of Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos isn't viewed as serious, a source tells Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Atlanta could send Mooney in for an MRI just to ensure he's not dealing with anything more than a mild strain of his hamstring, but the wideout may not have to miss any time because of the injury. Mooney will benefit from a well-timed Week 12 bye, giving him added time to heal before the Falcons return to action Dec. 1 versus the Chargers. Mooney finished the loss to Denver with two catches for 27 yards on four targets while playing a season-low 58 percent of the Falcons' offensive snaps due to the injury.