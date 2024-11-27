Fantasy Football
Darnell Mooney Injury: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 1:56pm

Mooney (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Prior to the Falcons' last game Sunday, Nov. 17 at Denver, Mooney was added to the practice report midweek due to an Achilles injury but ultimately ended it without a designation. He then made an early exit from that contest due to a hamstring issue, but following the team's Week 12 bye, he again is dealing with the Achilles concern. Coach Raheem Morris told Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com on Wednesday that Mooney is "looking good and feeling good," and that he likes Mooney's chances to play Week 13. In the end, though, how Mooney is listed Thursday and Friday likely will determine whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Chargers.

