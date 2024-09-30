Darnell Mooney News: Continues to be involved

Mooney caught three of six targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Saints.

After a quiet Week 1, Mooney has been a critical part of the Falcons' passing attack, racking up 14 receptions (on 21 targets) over the last three weeks. The veteran wideout has averaged 15.0 yards per catch thus far, which is a career-high mark. Former top-10 picks Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts should theoretically lead Atlanta's offense every week, but that hasn't always been the case. Pitts didn't record a reception on three targets Sunday, while Robinson had only one more touch than backup RB Tyler Allgeier. It appears like Kirk Cousins has developed a nice rapport with Mooney, and that should continue moving forward, especially if the Falcons find themselves behind in games and resort to a pass-happy script. Cousins threw a season-high 35 passes versus New Orleans and is averaging 29.8 attempts per game on the season.