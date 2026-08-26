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Darnell Mooney News: Could have path to No. 3 role sans Austin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Mooney could have a chance to open the season as the Giants' No. 3 receiver after Calvin Austin (knee) sustained a torn ACL in Tuesday's practice, Jordan Ranaan of ESPN.com reports.

Before injuring his right knee, Austin looked primed to play a significant role as the Giants' slot receiver, but the team is now expected to take a committee approach to that position in the wake of his season-ending injury, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Along with Mooney, fellow wideouts Malik Nabers (knee) and Odell Beckham and tight end Isaiah Likely could also get more chances to work in the slot. Ranaan notes that Mooney -- who produced a 32-443-1 receiving line on 72 targets in 15 games with the Falcons in 2025 -- turned in one of his best practices of the summer Tuesday, which could prompt the coaching staff to carve out more snaps for him with the first-team offense.

Darnell Mooney
New York Giants
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