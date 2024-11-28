Darnell Mooney News: Gets back to full Thursday

Mooney (Achilles) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

As the Falcons emerged from their Week 12 bye, Mooney again is dealing with an Achilles injury, but after logging a limited practice Wednesday, he experienced an upgrade one day later, setting him up to continue being a regular in the passing game. He has multiple catches in 10 consecutive contests, during which he's accrued a 47-696-5 line on 78 targets.