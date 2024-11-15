Fantasy Football
Darnell Mooney headshot

Darnell Mooney News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Mooney (Achilles) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Denver.

Added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, Mooney apparently showed enough Friday to remove any doubt about his Week 11 availability. His production has been surprisingly close to that of fellow Falcons wideout Drake London, who may have to deal with shadow coverage from Broncos CB Patrick Surtain on Sunday.

Darnell Mooney
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
