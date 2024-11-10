Darnell Mooney News: Hauls in five passes

Mooney caught five of 10 targets for 96 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

It's the second time this season Mooney has seen double-digit targets, and the third straight game in which he's topped 80 receiving yards. The former Bear is on track for his second career 1,000-yard campaign, with the last coming back in 2021. Mooney will look to stay productive in Week 11 on the road against the Broncos.