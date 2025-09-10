Mooney sat out Week 1 after logging a trio of limited practices leading up to Atlanta's narrow 23-20 season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. He seems likely to be limited again Wednesday, with his Week 2 status potentially resting on an ability to upgrade to 'full' practice reps Thursday or Friday. With Drake London (shoulder) having been forced out early Week 1 and now up-in-the-air for Sunday night's road game against the Vikings, Mooney's status will be increasingly pivotal to Michael Penix and Atlanta's aerial attack.