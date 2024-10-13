Darnell Mooney News: Quiet game as RBs shine

Mooney hauled in three of five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over Carolina.

Mooney was cleared from the minor knee injury that forced him to be a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the budding wideout didn't sniff last week's impressive 9-105-2 receiving line after Atlanta's rushing attack shouldered the offensive load against Carolina on Sunday. A healthy Mooney remains a viable fantasy option when the Falcons host the Seahawks next Sunday.