Darnell Mooney headshot

Darnell Mooney News: Released by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Falcons released Mooney on Monday.

The move has been expected, though earlier reports suggested it might not happen for a few more days. Mooney figures to draw interest from teams that miss out on the top free agents at wide receiver.

Darnell Mooney
 Free Agent
