Darnell Mooney News: Released by Atlanta
The Falcons released Mooney on Monday.
The move has been expected, though earlier reports suggested it might not happen for a few more days. Mooney figures to draw interest from teams that miss out on the top free agents at wide receiver.
Darnell Mooney
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darnell Mooney See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine3 days ago
-
NFL Draft
NFL Draft: NFL Combine Analysis for Wide Receivers5 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison13 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown14 days ago
-
NFL Draft
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darnell Mooney See More