Darnell Mooney headshot

Darnell Mooney News: Set to be released

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2026 at 7:33am

The Falcons are planning to release Mooney when the new league year begins March 11, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mooney had just 32 catches for 443 yards and one touchdown in 15 appearances during a disappointing 2025 season. Releasing the 28-year-old wide receiver prior to the final year of his three-year, $39 million contract will save the Falcons $7.4 million in cap space. Mooney had 992 receiving yards over 16 games with Atlanta in the 2024, so he's likely to garner some interest once he hits the open market.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darnell Mooney
