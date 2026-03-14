Darnell Mooney headshot

Darnell Mooney News: Set to join Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Mooney is slated to sign a one-year, $10 million contract with the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mooney entered free agency after he was released by the Falcons on Monday, and it didn't take him long to find a new home with the Giants. He entered the 2025 season with high expectations following a productive 2024 campaign with the Falcons, when he caught 64 passes (on 106 targets) for 992 yards and five touchdowns across 16 regular-season games. Mooney failed to catch more than four passes in each of his 15 regular-season games in 2025 and finished with a 32-443-1 receiving line (on 72 targets). He figures to slide in as the Giants' WR3 behind Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton for the upcoming season.

Darnell Mooney
New York Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darnell Mooney See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darnell Mooney See More
2026 NFL Free Agency Recap: Roster Moves & Analysis
NFL
2026 NFL Free Agency Recap: Roster Moves & Analysis
Author Image
Mario Puig
4 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
8 days ago
NFL Draft: NFL Combine Analysis for Wide Receivers
NFL
NFL Draft: NFL Combine Analysis for Wide Receivers
Author Image
John McKechnie
10 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
18 days ago
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
NFL
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: Rookie ADP Breakdown
Author Image
Mario Puig
19 days ago