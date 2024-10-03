Darnell Mooney News: Standout night in OT victory

Mooney brought in nine of 16 targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' 36-30 overtime win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Mooney led the Falcons in receiving touchdowns and targets on the night while checking in second in catches and receiving yards to Drake London. The speedster found the end zone from 24 and 12 yards out in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, his second and third touchdowns of the season and Atlanta tenure. However, as good as Mooney's night was, it could have been marred by a drop of a very catchable third-down pass just past the midway point of the fourth quarter that was followed by a blocked Younghoe Koo field-goal attempt. Ultimately, the Falcons' victory and Mooney's 17-yard grab on his team's game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter helped ensure the gaffe would be insignificant, and the fifth-year pro appears to have burgeoning chemistry with Kirk Cousins heading into a Week 6 road battle against the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 13.