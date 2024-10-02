Darnell Savage Injury: Begins week as limited

Savage (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Savage has missed the Jaguars' last three games due to a quadriceps injury sustained in the team's Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. The first-year Jaguar has now logged seven consecutive limited practice sessions, so he's likely nearing a return to the field. If Savage misses his fourth consecutive game in Week 5, expect Antonio Johnson to serve as Jacksonville's top free safety.