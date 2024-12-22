Darnell Savage Injury: Enters concussion protocols
Savage has been diagnosed with a concussion and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Savage took a hit to the head in the second quarter and went to the sidelines to be evaluated for a concussion. He won't be able to play in Week 17 against the Titans on Sunday, Dec. 29 until he clears the league's five-step concussion protocols. With Savage done for the day, Andrew Wingard will be the Jaguars' lone backup safety for the rest of Sunday's contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now