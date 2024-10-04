Darnell Savage Injury: Expected to play Week 5

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Savage (quadriceps) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Colts, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Savage has missed three straight games due to a lingering quad injury, but he's managed to practice in a limited capacity in advance of Week 5 action. Friday's final injury report of the week will reveal whether Savage carries an official injury definition, but barring any setbacks, the safety should be available versus Indianapolis.