Darnell Savage Injury: Injures ankle Sunday

Savage sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Prior to his exit in the second half, Savage had tallied seven tackles (all solo), which ended up pacing the Jaguars in Week 13. He's been handling a large role in the defense for some time, earning at least 90 percent of the snaps in the five games before a Week 12 bye. As a result, Savage's status will be one to monitor as the team gears up for next Sunday's contest at Tennessee.