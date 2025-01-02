Fantasy Football
Darnell Savage

Darnell Savage Injury: Logs full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Savage (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Savage entered concussion protocols during the Jaguars' Week 16 loss to the Raiders, which caused him to be sidelined for Week 17 against the Titans. His ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he is progressing through the league's five-step concussion protocol, though he'd have to clear it completely in order to play against the Colts on Sunday.

Darnell Savage
Jacksonville Jaguars
