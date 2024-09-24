Darnell Savage Injury: Returning Week 4

Head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that Savage (quadriceps) will be back this week, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Savage hasn't played since Week 1 with the injury, but it sounds like he may be suiting up this Sunday against the Texans, barring any setbacks. He was able to practice in a limited fashion last week, so he does appear to be on the proper trajectory. However, it'll be worth monitoring his practice status in the days ahead to confirm his availability, and he should still be considered questionable for now.