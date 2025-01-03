Darnell Savage News: Cleared to play Week 18
Savage passed concussion protocol and has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Savage was inactive for Week 17 after being concussed the previous week. The veteran safety should resume his full-time role on the back end of Jacksonville's secondary for the regular-season finale. Through 12 contests this season, Savage has logged 42 tackles (33 solo), including two TFLs, and six pass breakups, including one interception.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now