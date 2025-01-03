Darnell Savage News: Cleared to play Week 18

Savage passed concussion protocol and has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Colts, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Savage was inactive for Week 17 after being concussed the previous week. The veteran safety should resume his full-time role on the back end of Jacksonville's secondary for the regular-season finale. Through 12 contests this season, Savage has logged 42 tackles (33 solo), including two TFLs, and six pass breakups, including one interception.