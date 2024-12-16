Fantasy Football
Darnell Savage headshot

Darnell Savage News: Five tackles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Savage recorded five total tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed in Sunday's 32-25 loss to the Jets.

Savage finished second on the team in takedowns, trailing only cornerback Tyson Campbell's six tackles in the loss. Savage has now produced 41 total tackles (33 solo) and six passes defensed, including an interception, over 11 games in his first season with the Jaguars.

Darnell Savage
Jacksonville Jaguars
