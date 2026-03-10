Darnell Savage News: Headed to Pittsburgh

Savage and the Steelers agreed on a one-year contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Savage will head to Pittsburgh after combining to record 18 total tackles (10 solo), a pass defensed and a forced fumble over 12 regular-season games with the Jaguars, Commanders and Bills in 2025. The 28-year-old will provide the Steelers with an experienced reserve option at safety behind DeShon Elliott (knee) and Jalen Ramsey in 2026.