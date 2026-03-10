Darnell Savage News: Headed to Pittsburgh
Savage and the Steelers agreed on a one-year contract Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Savage will head to Pittsburgh after combining to record 18 total tackles (10 solo), a pass defensed and a forced fumble over 12 regular-season games with the Jaguars, Commanders and Bills in 2025. The 28-year-old will provide the Steelers with an experienced reserve option at safety behind DeShon Elliott (knee) and Jalen Ramsey in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darnell Savage See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Darnell Savage See More