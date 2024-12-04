Fantasy Football
Darnell Savage headshot

Darnell Savage News: Over ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Savage (ankle) was absent from the Jaguars' injury report Wednesday.

Savage exited the Jaguars' Week 13 loss to the Texans after sustaining an ankle injury, but his absence from Wednesday's injury report suggests that he's already recovered. The first-year Jaguar is expected to serve as Jacksonville's top backup free safety, playing behind Antonio Johnson as the season progresses.

Darnell Savage
Jacksonville Jaguars
More Stats & News
