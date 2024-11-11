Darnell Savage News: Records interception in Week 10

Savage finished Sunday's loss to Minnesota with four tackles (three solo) and an interception.

Savage came up with a big pickoff of Sam Darnold, intercepting a pass intended for Justin Jefferson in the Jaguars' end zone and returning it 29 yards. It was the first pickoff of the campaign for Savage, who has logged every one of Jacksonville's defensive snaps three of the past four weeks. On the season, Savage has recorded 22 tackles (17 solo) and four pass defenses over seven contests.