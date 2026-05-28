Darnell Washington headshot

Darnell Washington News: Past forearm injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Washington (forearm) is participating in OTAs this week, Mark Kaboly of 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.

Washington broke his arm in Week 17 last season and missed the remainder of the regular season and the team's wild-card playoff loss to the Texans. Now healthy, Washington is expected to handle an expanded role alongside Pat Freiermuth in 2026 after the Steelers released Jonnu Smith earlier in the offseason.

Darnell Washington
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app