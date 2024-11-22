Darnell Washington News: Racks up three catches in defeat

Washington secured all three of his targets for 14 yards during Thursday's 24-19 loss to the Browns.

Washington recorded a season-high 42 receiving yards in last week's win over Baltimore, and he tallied three receptions in Thursday's Week 12 matchup against Cleveland, his second-highest mark of the season. Although he wasn't very efficient with his catches, he's now been targeted at least three times in each of Pittsburgh's three games since the team's Week 9 bye.