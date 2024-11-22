Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Darnell Washington headshot

Darnell Washington News: Racks up three catches in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Washington secured all three of his targets for 14 yards during Thursday's 24-19 loss to the Browns.

Washington recorded a season-high 42 receiving yards in last week's win over Baltimore, and he tallied three receptions in Thursday's Week 12 matchup against Cleveland, his second-highest mark of the season. Although he wasn't very efficient with his catches, he's now been targeted at least three times in each of Pittsburgh's three games since the team's Week 9 bye.

Darnell Washington
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now