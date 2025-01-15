Darnell Washington News: Role grows in 2024
Washington secured 19 of 25 targets for 200 yards and a touchdown over 17 regular-season appearances with the Steelers in 2024.
Washington's production improved slightly in 2024 after he secured seven of 10 targets for 61 yards over 17 regular-season appearances as a rookie last year. However, the 23-year-old wasn't a reliable fantasy option, recording double-digit receiving yards in just six appearances and being held without a catch in four of the final five games of the regular season. Pat Freiermuth signed a four-year contract extension with the Steelers ahead of the 2024 season, and as long as he remains healthy next season, it seems unlikely that Washington will have much fantasy potential.
