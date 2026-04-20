Darnell Wright News: Fifth-year option excercised
The Bears picked up the fifth-year option connected to Wright's rookie contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Wright will remain on the roster an additional year before further negotiations are required, now set to make almost $6.7 million in 2026 and $19 million in 2027 on the offensive tackle fifth-year option. The right tackle is coming off a 2025 Second-team All-Pro season, and the opportunity to maintain the standout 24-year-old's services should help the Bears maintain strong run and pass protection into 2026.
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