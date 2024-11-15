Darnell Wright News: Past knee issue
Wright (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
The 2023 first-round pick from Tennessee opened the Bears' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, but he upgraded to a full workload Friday, suggesting that he's moved past his knee issue in time for Sunday's divisional matchup. Now that Wright has returned to full health, he's expected to serve as Chicago's top right tackle in Week 11.
